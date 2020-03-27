Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 27th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TEI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 439,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

