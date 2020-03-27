Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 250 ($3.29). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON:TEG traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 174 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 46,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 265.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 339 ($4.46).

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,934.49).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

