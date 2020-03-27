TENA (TENA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $502.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, TENA has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. TENA has a market cap of $70,843.77 and $502.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.02578772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00193811 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

