Tenet Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,904 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,189,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,769,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 1,984,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,707. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

