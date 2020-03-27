Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

