Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0429 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $983,349.66 and approximately $165.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,159.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.03365964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

