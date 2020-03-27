Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Trimmed by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

