Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $800.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. New Street Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $13.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,330,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,608. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of -101.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $357,994,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.