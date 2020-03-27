Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Texas Instruments worth $1,991,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

