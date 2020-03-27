Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $117.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $27,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

