Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Short Interest Update

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the February 27th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $787.75 per share, for a total transaction of $72,473.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,949,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,486,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Mad River Investors lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.24 and a 200 day moving average of $669.86. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.