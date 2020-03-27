The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16,246.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,378,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

KO traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,831,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

