The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lifted to Buy at Argus

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of KO opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $36,155,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

