The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Update

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,500 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the February 27th total of 714,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,263.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

PNTG opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $442.26 million and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

