The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 216.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,501,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 242,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

