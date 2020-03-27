THEKEY Price Down 3% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 3% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $5,191.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,026,820,855 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Coinrail, LATOKEN, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

