THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Short Interest Update

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the February 27th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSLF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

