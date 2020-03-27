THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Hits $473,446.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $473,446.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.02580112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193076 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,588,239 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

