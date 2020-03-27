Thore Cash Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $32,668.94 and $32,380.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00595677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

