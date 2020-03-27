ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $1,286.97 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,286.97 or 0.19394925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $111.56 million and $119,254.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.02580448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00193499 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

