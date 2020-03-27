ThoreNext (THX) Price Reaches $3.91 on Top Exchanges

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. ThoreNext has a market cap of $84.73 million and approximately $75,060.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00058974 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.02580448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00193499 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

