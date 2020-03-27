Tilray (TLRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

3/23/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

3/19/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

3/3/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $14.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/22/2020 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,140,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,873. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $524.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Tilray Inc alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tilray by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.