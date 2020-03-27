TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 27th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

TSU stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 681,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,120. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSU. HSBC lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

