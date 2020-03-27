Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the February 27th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TSBK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 233,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

