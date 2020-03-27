Timothy Crommelin Acquires 3,568 Shares of AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) Stock

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) insider Timothy Crommelin bought 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.05 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,882.40 ($7,718.01).

Timothy Crommelin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Timothy Crommelin bought 6,912 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.94 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$27,212.54 ($19,299.68).

On Wednesday, March 18th, Timothy Crommelin bought 10,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.36 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of A$53,600.00 ($38,014.18).

APE traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching A$2.94 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,421,683 shares. AP Eagers Ltd has a 1 year low of A$4.94 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of A$14.49 ($10.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $755.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of A$10.67.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. AP Eagers’s payout ratio is -57.69%.

About AP Eagers

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used vehicles and trucks; distributes and sells vehicle and truck parts, accessories, and car care products; maintains, repairs, and services vehicles and trucks; and offers vehicle and truck protection, and other aftermarket products.

