Timothy M. O’reilly Acquires 1,500 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Stock

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,150.00.

VKI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.17. 172,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,341. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.72.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 228,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,067,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.