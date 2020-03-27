Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 27th total of 521,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $9.26 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

