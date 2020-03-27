Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,620. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 65,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

