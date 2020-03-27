TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 67,666 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TJX stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

