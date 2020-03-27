TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 27th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TMSR stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.93. TMSR has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Get TMSR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut TMSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.