TokenClub (TCT) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io and CoinBene. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $323,218.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.04796639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003484 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,491,241 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.