TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $29,438.89 and $139.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001869 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

