Tom Bonadio Acquires 1,650 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PAYX traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. 4,110,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,321. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

