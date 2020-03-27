TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Issues Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:TOM traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 1,904,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,733. TomCo Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

