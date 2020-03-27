Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,229,300 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the February 27th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

