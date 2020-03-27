Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $111,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

