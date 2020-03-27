Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579,413 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $121,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

