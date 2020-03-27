Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 400,200 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 6.32% of Holly Energy Partners worth $147,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. 877,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,170. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.