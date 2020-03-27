Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,153 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 7.06% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $56,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 159,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,267. The company has a market cap of $199.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKL. Raymond James lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

