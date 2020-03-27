Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.36 Billion Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,894,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,234,392 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 8.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.03% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $1,358,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,257.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,194,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,313,277. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. 42,932,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,488,398. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

