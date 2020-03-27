Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $68.52 Million Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,959 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.09% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $68,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 2,313,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,886. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEQP. Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

