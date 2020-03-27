Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,879,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,072,902 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 2.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 4.61% of Western Midstream Partners worth $411,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

