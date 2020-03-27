Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 1,347,586 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,586 shares during the period. Enable Midstream Partners accounts for about 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.23% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $97,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 2,508,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,613. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $853.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

