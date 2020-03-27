Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 169,134 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 6.39% of PBF Logistics worth $80,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PBF Logistics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBFX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. 477,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,725. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $319.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.83%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 185,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.