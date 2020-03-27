Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758,834 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.96% of Rattler Midstream worth $52,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after buying an additional 1,795,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 218,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 349,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 717,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $530.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.39.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.25%.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.