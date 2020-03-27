Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,171,942 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,281,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,171,942 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for 2.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 9.12% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $430,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 306,559 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. 1,885,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,237. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rob L. Jones purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,310 shares of company stock worth $332,931 in the last 90 days.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

