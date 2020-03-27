Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,599,625 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,599,625 shares during the period. EQM Midstream Partners comprises 2.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 5.60% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $347,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,702,000 after buying an additional 1,456,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 409,830 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,668,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 306,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 1,511,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

