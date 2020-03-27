Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,160,257 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises about 1.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 5.66% of Antero Midstream worth $208,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,584,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024,234 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 3,978,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,617. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

