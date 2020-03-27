Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the February 27th total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 41,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 54,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.