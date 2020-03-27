Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 27th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 58,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,103. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 339,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000.

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

